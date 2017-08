Brian From Brunswick TRUMPED Toohey After Correctly Answering This Mission Impossible Question!

HAPPY 48TH BIRTHDAY TO DONNIE WAHLBERG! DONNIE IS THE FOUNDING MEMBER OF THIS BOY BAND.

NKOTB

BONNIE TYLER IS LIVING UP TO HER FULL POTENTIAL. THE SINGER IS SET TO PERFORM HER HIT “TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART” DURING THE ACTUAL ECLIPSE. THE PERFORMANCE WILL PLACE ABOARD ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S TOTAL ECLIPSE CRUISE, WHICH IS SET TO LEAVE FLORIDA ON SUNDAY AND BE IN THE PATH OF ECLIPSE. WHICH DAY OF THE WEEK WILL THE ECLIPSE HAPPEN NEXT WEEK?

MONDAY

GABRIELLE UNION HAS TEAMED UP WITH NEW YORK & COMPANY TO LAUNCH HER OWN CLOTHING LINE. THE GABRIELLE UNION COLLECTION LAUNCHED YESTERDAY AND IT FEATURES WIDE-LEG JUMPSUITS, PENCIL DRESSES WITH PEEK-A-BOO CUTOUTS AND MORE. DID YOU KNOW THAT IN 2013, GABRIELLE AUDITIONED FOR THE ROLE OF OLIVIA POPE? WHICH SHONDA RHIMES SHOW IS OLIVIA POPE THE STAR OF? GREYS ANATOMY, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER OR SCANDAL?

SCANDAL – ROLE OBVIOUSLY WENT TO KERRY WASHINGTON

RACHEL LINDSAY OF “THE BACHELORETTE” HAS HER DREAM LIFE NOW. SHE GOT THE RING SHE SET OUT TO GET AND SHE’S NOW ENGAGED TO THE LOVE OF HER LIFE, BRYAN. SO WITHOUT ALL OF THE RELATIONSHIP DRAMA ENCIRCLING HER LIFE LIKE IT USED TO, WHAT’S A GAL TO DO WITH ALL OF THOSE CLOTHES THAT REMIND HER OF HER EX? THAT’S WHY RACHEL’S TEAMING UP WITH THREDUP, A FASHION RE-SALE SITE, TO SELL ALL OF THE CLOTHES SHE WORE ON NICK’S SEASON OF “THE BACHELOR.” WHO WAS THE BACHELORETTE LAST YEAR?

JOJO FLETCHER

THERE’S GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS FOR FANS WAITING TO SEE THEIR HERO, TOM CRUISE, AND HIS UPCOMING “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 6.” THE BAD NEWS – IT LOOKS LIKE HIS ON-SET INJURY HAS SENT THE PRODUCTION ON HIATUS BECAUSE HE BROKE HIS ANKLE. THE GOOD NEWS? PARAMOUNT SAYS THE FLICK WILL ARRIVE IN THEATERS ON SCHEDULE. WHAT IS THE FIRST NAME OF TOM CRUISE’S CHARACTER IN THE MISSION IMPOSSIBLE SERIES? IS IT ETHAN, EVAN OR ERIC?

ETHAN HUNT