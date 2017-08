Cedar Point’s newest scream machine will soon rise more than 200 feet above the park!

Officials at the Sandusky theme park unveiled yesterday plans for “Steel Vengeance,” a wood-steel hybrid coaster built on the frame of the former Mean Streak in FrontierTown.

The new thrill ride is expected to break ten world records when it opens next spring, including the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster.

OMG! The ride will open in Spring 2018.