Cleveland Scene’s Andrew Zelman Gives Exclusive Scoop On Things To Do THIS Weekend!

CRUST PIZZA KITCHEN IN TREMONT NOW OPEN

Crust Pizza Kitchen

2258 Professor Ave., 216-583-0257

Crust Pizza Kitchen will feature new appetizers plus, pizza fans can design their own pie!

Admission is free! For more information, click HERE.

THIS WEEKEND’S ANNUAL BURNING RIVER FEST

WHERE: Historic Coast Guard Station on Whiskey Island

WHEN: 6pm tomorrow and at the same time on Saturday night

WHAT: Great Lakes Brewing Company beers, Ohio City Pasta, Barrio and more will be at the event. Music will be featured by local bands. For more information, click HERE.

THINGS TO DO IN CLEVELAND THIS WEEKEND

• Van Aken Beer Garden – Today August 18th

• Coldplay At The Q – Tomorrow August 19th

• Green Day at Blossom – Monday August 21st

Details HERE!