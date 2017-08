Do YOU Know What City The George Jetson And His Family Resides In?

TOMORROW, ACTOR MATTHEW PERRY WILL BE CELEBRATING HIS 48TH BIRTHDAY! WHO DID MATTHEW PERRY PLAY ON THE POPULAR TV SHOW FRIENDS?

CHANDLER BING

KATY PERRY’S “WITNESS: THE TOUR” WILL BE DELAYED BY NEARLY TWO WEEKS DUE TO PRODUCTION ISSUES. THE TOUR WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN SEPTEMBER 7TH IN COLUMBUS, OHIO, BUT WILL NOW KICK OFF ON SEPTEMBER 19TH. DID YOU KNOW THAT KATY PERRY’S CAT MADE A CAMEO IN THE “I KISSED A GIRL” MUSIC VIDEO? SPEAKING OF HER FURRY FRIEND, WHAT IS HER CAT’S NAME? IS IT KITTY KAT, KITTY PAWFECT OR KITTY PURRY?

KITTY PURRY

READY OR NOT, “AMERICAN IDOL” IS BACK! THE FIRST AUDITIONS HAVE KICKED OFF IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA WITH A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY ATTENDED BY FORMER WINNERS RUBEN STUDDARD, JORDIN SPARKS AND KRIS ALLEN. REMEMBER BACK IN SEASON 1 WHEN KELLY CLARKSON WON AMERICAN IDOL IN 2002? WELL, CAN YOU TELL ME WHO CAME IN SECOND PLACE DURING THAT SAME SEASON? HE ALSO STARS IN THE NEW DR. PEPPER COMMERCIALS.

JUSTIN GUARINI

ED SHEERAN GAVE A BOOST TO SHAWN MENDES BY SHOWING UP – UNANNOUNCED – FOR ONE OF HIS SHOWS AT THE BARCLAYS CENTER IN BROOKLYN. SHAWN WAS PERFORMING A COVER OF ED’S “CASTLE ON THE HILL,” BEFORE SHEERAN CAME OUT ONSTAGE FOR THE TOTALLY UNEXPECTED APPEARANCE. SHAWN MENDES ATTRACTED A FOLLOWING IN 2013, WHEN HE BEGAN POSTING SONG COVERS ON THIS VIDEO SHARING APPLICATION. WAS IT YOUTUBE, VINE OR INSTAGRAM?

VINE

ABC IS READY TO JUMP INTO THE FUTURE. THE NETWORK IS WORKING ON A LIVE-ACTION REBOOT OF “THE JETSONS.” SO FAR, ALL WE KNOW IS THAT THIS MODERN TAKE ON GEORGE JETSON AND HIS FAMILY WILL BE MUCH LIKE THE 1960S CARTOON. THE SHOW IS STILL IN ITS VERY EARLY STAGES, SO NO CASTING DECISIONS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. THE JETSONS ARE A FAMILY RESIDING IN THIS CITY. WHAT WAS IT CALLED?

ORBIT CITY