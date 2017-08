Shawn Mendes, Matchbox 20 & More On Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

GONE, GONE, GONE – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

BACK TO DECEMBER – TAYLOR SWIFT

THE SCIENTIST – COLDPLAY

ANGEL IN BLUE JEANS – TRAIN

APOLOGIZE – ONE REPUBLIC

11 BLOCKS – WRABEL

FINE BY ME – ANDY GRAMMER

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

LULLABY – SHAWN MULLINS

RIPTIDE – VANCE JOY

HEAVEN – LOS LONELY BOYS

HOUR 2

7 YEARS – LUKAS GRAHAM

HARDER TO BREATHE – MAROON 5

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE – JOHN MAYER

TAKE IT ALL BACK – JUDAH & THE LION

WONDER – NATALIE MERCHANT

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

HOW YOU REMIND ME – NICKELBACK

CLARITY – ZEDD F. FOXES

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

BELIEVER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

MR. KNOW IT ALL – KELLY CLARKSON

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

HOUR 3

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

REALIZE – COLBIE CAILLAT

CAN I BE HIM – JAMES ARTHUR

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

POMPEII – BASTILLE

THE REASON – HOOBASTANK

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL – ED SHEERAN

UNWELL – MATCHBOX 20

GIVE LOVE – ANDY GRAMMER

SUMMER BREEZE – JASON MRAZ