Can You Correctly Answer THESE Solar Eclipse Themed Questions?

1. TAYLOR SWIFT HAS GOTTEN HER FANS IN A FRENZY. OVER THE WEEKEND THE SINGER WIPED CLEAN HER FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM, PAGES, AS WELL AS HER WEBSITE, LEADING TO MASSIVE SPECULATION ABOUT WHAT IT ALL MEANS. MANY BELIEVE THE SOCIAL MEDIA BLACKOUT IS TAYLOR’S WAY OF GEARING UP TO RELEASE NEW MUSIC. TRUE OR FALSE, TODAY’S ECLIPSE WILL CREATE ITS OWN BLACKOUT WHEN THE MOON MOVES IN FRONT OF THE SUN?

TRUE

2. BRITNEY SPEARS HAS OFTEN BEEN CRITICIZED FOR NOT SINGING LIVE, BUT SHE PROVED THE NAYSAYERS WRONG DURING HER “PIECE OF ME” RESIDENCY IN LAS VEGAS OVER THE WEEKEND. THE SINGER BROKE FROM HER USUAL ROUTINE ON SATURDAY TO ADDRESS THE AUDIENCE, AND THEN SING A LIVE COVER OF BONNIE RAITT’S CLASSIC “SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT.” SPEAKING OF BONNIES, BONNIE TYLER IS SINGING THIS POPULAR “ECLIPSE” SONG, DURING THE ECLIPSE, TODAY, ANY IDEA WHAT IT IS?

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART

3. THE MTV VMAS ARE COMING UP ON SUNDAY AUGUST 27TH! IF YOU ARE A WINNER IN A CATEGORY, YOU ARE HANDED THISAWARD.

MOON PERSON

4. WHAT’S THIS? AN AUDIO QUESTION ON TRUMP TOOHEY? TAKE A LISTEN TO THIS CLIP AND NAME THE BAND.

WALK THE MOON

5. AS YOU KNOW TODAY THERE WILL BE A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE — THE FIRST ONE IN ABOUT 100 YEARS — AND IT WILL BE VISIBLE FROM COAST TO COAST. HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE ACTUALLY WALKED ON THE MOON? 12, 13 OR 14?

12 PEOPLE; ALL AMERICAN MALES (THE FIRST MAN TO SET FOOT ON THE MOON IN 1969 WAS NEIL ARMSTRONG ON THE APOLLO 11 MISSION, WHILE THE LAST MAN TO WALK ON THE MOON IN 1972 WAS GENE CERNAN ON THE APOLLO 17 MISSION