Solar Eclipse Freebies And Deals!

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Dairy Queen: Offering customers buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal on Blizzards. The deal begins today and goes through September, 3rd at participating locations.

Denny’s: Get all you can eat “Mooncakes” for $4 today.

Krispy Kreme: It’s their original glazed doughnut with a chocolate glaze in honor of the solar eclipse. Available at participating locations today only.

Pilot and Flying J: Offering a free Milky Way candy bar or pack of Eclipse chewing gum with purchase of any beverage in-store. Only available in the myOffers section of the myPilot app. Goes today thru August 25th when purchasing any beverage in-store (excluding alcohol). The offer is only available in the myOffers section of the myPilot app.

