HGTV’s The Scott Brothers House Party Coming To Playhouse Square

HGTV PRESENTS THE SCOTT BROTHERS HOUSE PARTY

STARRING JONATHAN AND DREW SCOTT, WHO ARE HITTING THE ROAD ON A NATIONWIDE TOUR IN CELEBRATION OF THEIR MEMOIR, IT TAKES TWO: OUR STORY

WHERE: Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

WHEN: September 11, 2017

Purchase Tickets Here

For their millions of fans around the world, twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are masters of the impossible – finding and transforming ordinary houses into stunning dream homes on their megahit HGTV show Property Brothers. As hosts of multiple top-rated series on HGTV including Property Brothers: Buying & Selling, Property Brothers at Home and Brother Vs. Brother, they entertain millions of fans with their winning blend of sibling rivalry and humor. Now Cleveland fans can experience the duo in person during a stop on their nationwide tour, The Scott Brothers’ House Party, presented by HGTV, at the Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square on Monday, September 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A limited number of VIP seats that include a post-show photo opportunity is available. All purchased tickets include a copy of Jonathan and Drew’s new memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story (a $27 value).

Inspired by their new memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – on sale September 5), Jonathan and Drew’s House Party tour offers fans an uncensored look into their lives. There will be plenty of audience participation as they breakdown their do’s and don’ts, share the wisdom they’ve gleaned as entrepreneurs, and reveal all the hilarious moments that don’t make it onto television. Door prizes, impromptu design consults, behind-the-scenes bloopers, and plenty of laughs will round out this fun evening with Jonathan and Drew.