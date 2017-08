Which Network Is Game Of Thrones On?

1. THANKS TO SOAP BRAND SOAPRISE ME, YOU CAN NOW THROW “GAME OF THRONES” THEMED BATH BOMBS IN YOUR TUB. THE BATH BOMBS ARE SHAPED LIKE EGGS AND FILLED WITH GLITTER, SO WHEN IT FINALLY DISSOLVES, YOU IN A SPARKLY AND WONDERFUL SMELLING BATH. WHAT NETWORK IS GAME OF THRONES ON? SHOWTIME, CBS OR HBO?

HBO

2. THE NATION’S SOLAR ECLIPSE YESTERDAY APPARENTLY GOT A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE MOOD TO LISTEN TO BONNIE TYLER’S CLASSIC, “TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART.” THE SONG WAS SO POPULAR THAT IT ACTUALLY ECLIPSED (PUN INTENDED) THIS CURRENT HIT SONG TO TAKE OVER THE NUMBER ONE SPOT ON ITUNES. WHAT WAS IT? LUIS FONSI’S “DESPACITO”, SHAWN MENDES’ “THERE’S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK” OR DJ KHALED’S “WILD THOUGHTS”?

LUIS FONSI’S “DESPACITO”

3. WHILE MOST COLLEGE UNIVERSITIES STRIVE TO HAVE A GREAT REPUTATION WHEN IT COMES TO ACADEMICS, THERE ARE ALWAYS THOSE COLLEGES KNOWN MORE FOR THEIR SOCIAL LIFE. A NEW REPORT REVEALS WHICH CAMPUSES IN THE COUNTRY ARE HAVING THE MOST FUN. “RAVE REVIEWS” HAS JUST COME OUT WITH THEIR LIST OF THE “50 MOST FUN COLLEGES IN AMERICA.” OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY MADE THE TOP 10 LIST OF THE MOST FUN COLLEGES IN AMERICA. WHICH RANKING DID IT COME IN? SECOND, FIFTH OR TENTH?

10TH(UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO-BOULDER, BOULDER, CO 1ST, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN, TX 2ND, UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, IOWA CITY, IA 3RD)

4. UH OH. UH OH! THE HOFF ON IDOL? THAT’S THE RUMOR. DAVID HASSELHOFF A POSSIBLE CANDIDATE TO BE A JUDGE ON AMERICAN IDOL. IT MAKES SENSE. HE HAS SO MANY STUDIO ALBUMS AND HAS BEEN SO SUCCESSFUL IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY THAT HE WOULD BE PERFECT! BY THE WAY, CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THOSE STUDIO ALBUMS?

NIGHT ROCKER. LOVIN’ FEELINGS. LOOKING FOR FREEDOM. CRAZY FOR YOU.

DAVID. EVERYBODY SUNSHINE. YOU ARE EVERYTHING. DU. HOOKED ON FEELING. DAVID HASSELHOFF SINGS AMERICA. THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS. A REAL GOOD FEELING. THIS TIME AROUND.

5. BIG NAMES HAVE BEEN REVEALED AS POSSIBLE CONTESTANTS FOR THIS SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS. “PROPERTY BROTHERS” DREW SCOTT AND WWE WRESTLER NIKKI BELLA. WE DON’T KNOW WHEN THE COMPETING CELEBS WILL BE ANNOUNCED, BUT THE PROFESSIONAL DANCERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY. BY THE WAY, SEASON 25 OF “DANCING WITH THE STARS” PREMIERES ON SEPTEMBER 18TH ON ABC. WHO WON THE LAST SEASON OF “DANCING WITH THE STARS”?

RASHAD JENNINGS