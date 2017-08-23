A Special on Ricky Martin’s Vegas Residency is Coming

Filed Under: Ricky Martin
Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

Dig out those leather pants and get ready to shake your bon-bon because VH1 will soon be airing a one-hour special all about the sexy Ricky Martin.

The team behind the new show is chronicling the preparation for Martin’s Las Vegas residency to show fans what really goes on behind-the-scenes.

Ricky Martin: Behind The Vegas Residency will highlight the exciting — err, loca moments that led up to his first live show in April and it will also include interviews, encounters with fans and family, backstage footage and other so much more.

More from Billboard here.

