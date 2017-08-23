Proud Cavs Fan Catches Attention Of LeBron James

Memories of Cleveland fans burning LeBron James’ jersey back in 2010 will forever haunt us. Luckily, over the course of the past seven years, Clevelanders have grown and matured into more proud, deserving fans.
After the news that Kyrie Irving was on his way to Boston, one positive fan took to Twitter to post a video that lead followers to believe his Cavs jersey was going to soon be on fire. However, that was far from the outcome.
Aww.
Tony Hartman’s tweet even caught the attention of LeBron, who shared the tweet to encourage more positive outlooks throughout the Land.
Imagine how great this kid feels.