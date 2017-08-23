Act I
1. Diamond Heart
2. A-Yo
3. Poker Face
4. Perfect Illusion
Intermission
Act II
5. John Wayne
6. Scheiße
7. Alejandro
Intermission
Act III
8. Just Dance
9. LoveGame
10. Telephone
Intermission
Act IV
11. Applause
12. Come to Mama
13. You and I
14. The Edge of Glory
15. Born This Way
Intermission
Act V
16.Bloody Mary
17. Dancin’ In Circles
18. Paparazzi
Act VI
19. Angel Down
20.Joanne
Act VII
21. Bad Romance
22.The Cure
Encore:
Million Reasons
REVEALED! Lady Gaga’s Setlist For Tonight’s Joanne World Tour At Quicken Loans Arena
