REVEALED! Lady Gaga’s Setlist For Tonight’s Joanne World Tour At Quicken Loans Arena

Lady GaGa (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Act I
1. Diamond Heart
2. A-Yo
3. Poker Face
4. Perfect Illusion
Intermission

Act II
5. John Wayne
6. Scheiße
7. Alejandro
Intermission

Act III
8. Just Dance
9. LoveGame
10. Telephone
Intermission

Act IV
11. Applause
12. Come to Mama
13. You and I
14. The Edge of Glory
15. Born This Way
Intermission

Act V
16.Bloody Mary
17. Dancin’ In Circles
18. Paparazzi

Act VI
19. Angel Down
20.Joanne

Act VII
21. Bad Romance
22.The Cure

Encore:
Million Reasons

