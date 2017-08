The Cleveland Cavaliers will be defending their Eastern Conference title without Kyrie Irving. The Cavs dealt the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics yesterday for guard Isaiah Thomas, nearly a month after Irving asked for a trade.

Thomas is a two-time All-Star who scored 29 points a game for Boston last season.

The Cavs also received Boston forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first round draft pick.