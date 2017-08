Who Did Rupert Grint Play In The Harry Potter Movies?

1. THE MTV VMAS ARE THIS SUNDAY AND THEY JUST ADDED ANOTHER CATEGORY. THE NETWORK JUST ADDED “SONG OF SUMMER”. 8 SONGS ARE NOMINATED INCLUDING “SHAPE OF YOU” BY THIS STAR 102 ARTIST.

ED SHEERAN

2. WHO IS THE HIGHEST PAID ACTOR IN HOLLYWOOD? IT’S MARK WAHLBERG: PULLING IN $68 MILLION DOLLAR THIS PAST YEAR. ACCORDING TO BOX OFFICE MOJO, THIS IS HIS HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE. TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION? TED? OR PLANET OF THE APES? TRANSFORMER: AGE OF EXTINCTION $245 MILLION

TED: $129 MILLION

PLANET OF THE APES: $180 MILLION

3. IF YOU WANT TO MAKE MONEY IN TV, YOU MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER GOING INTO COMEDY. VARIETY RELEASED A LIST OF THE SALARIES, AND THE HIGHEST PAID ACTORS ARE ON “THE BIG BANG THEORY.” KALEY CUOCO, JOHNNY GALECKI, AND JIM PARSONS ARE PULLING IN $900-THOUSAND BUCKS PER EPISODE. ROBERT DE NIRO IS IN AT NUMBER TWO WITH $775,000, WHO CAME IN THIRD PLACE? DWAYNE JOHNSON, KEVIN SPACEY OR MANDY MOORE?

DWAYNE JOHNSON – BALLERS/HBO ($650,000)

KEVIN SPACEY – HOUSE OF CARDS($500,000)

MANDY MOORE – THIS IS US($85,000)

4. BYE BYE KYRIE! YUP. KYRIE HAS BEEN TRADED TO THE BOSTON CELTICS FOR ISIAH THOMAS, A COUPLE OF OTHER PLAYERS AND A DRAFT PICK. IN 2012, KYRIE TOOK ON THIS ROLE FOR A SERIES OF PEPSI MAX COMMERCIALS.

UNCLE DREW

5. TOMORROW IS RUPERT GRINT’S 29TH BIRTHDAY! WHO DID RUPERT PLAY IN THE POPULAR HARRY POTTER SERIES?

RON WEASLEY