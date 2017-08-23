Wine in Pouches is Finally a Thing

Filed Under: capri sun, Wine, wine pouch
AFP PHOTO/Martin BERNETTI (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
(credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

So, we started with wine in bottles, then boxes, and then we got really crafty and figured out a way to put it into a can.  Now, we figured out how to put it into a pouch a la Capri Sun.

It’s called Electric Rosé and I think I’m in love with the idea.  How many times have you been walking around with your purse or man bag in one hand, and a bottle in your other hand and have had to endure the judgy looks from other people?  Mostly because they are jealous of you.

Now you don’t have to worry about that.  Slip a pouch into your carry-all and stick the straw in for a mid afternoon treat.

The pouches will also work at the beach, or anywhere glass is not allowed.  I encourage you to store it separately from your kid’s Capri Sun unless you can face that very awkward call from the school.

They come in 6 packs which equal a bottle and a half, which you can share with a friend, friends, or just yourself because back to school stress is a real thing.

Read more about the fun and where to get it HERE

 

 

 

 

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live