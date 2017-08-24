JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake: Super Bowl Bound?

By Scott T. Sterling

Rumors are swirling that a superstar tag-team of JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake are currently in talks about headlining the coveted halftime slot at next year’s Super Bowl set for U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018.

According to a report in the “rumor mill” section of industry trade Hits Daily Double, it could happen.

Timberlake and JAY-Z have history together, having embarked on the joint “Legends of the Summer” tour in 2013. The pair have also appeared on each other’s songs, including Timeberlake’s “Suit and Tie” and Jay’s “Holy Grail.”

While JAY-Z has yet to appear on the Super Bowl stage, Timberlake has been a part of the halftime show more than once. His first appearance was in 2001 when he was still a member of ‘NSync, and the band performed alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige in a massive onstage mashup.

Timberlake’s second appearance was in 2004, when he was involved in Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction moment.”