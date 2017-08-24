MAC Cosmetics Announces Aaliyah Collection

Filed Under: Aaliyah
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

About two years ago, an “Aaliyah for Mac” petition was started on change.org and has since gathered more than 26,000 signatures. Thanks to these dedicated fans and make-up lovers, MAC Cosmetics has officially announced the new brand, debuting in summer 2018.

The announcement was made one day prior to the 16th anniversary of the singer’s death. Read the full story from Billboard.

