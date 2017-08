“THIS IS US” FANS, GET YOUR TISSUES OUT. A THREE-MINUTE SNEAK PEEK AT SEASON TWO HAS BEEN RELEASED AND IT’S AN EMOTIONAL DOOZY. THE SECOND SEASON OF “THIS IS US” PREMIERES ON SEPTEMBER 26TH. TRUE OR FALSE, MANDY MOORE PLAYS REBECCA ON THE SHOW?

TRUE

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS FINALLY HAVE SOME ANSWERS. TAYLOR FINALLY SHARED THE NEWS EVERYONE’S BEEN WAITING FOR – SHE HAS A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT. THE SINGER POSTED THE COVER ART FOR HER SIXTH ALBUM, “REPUTATION,” WHICH IS SET TO DROP NOVEMBER 10TH. SHE ALSO SHARED THAT THE FIRST SINGLE FROM THAT ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED TONIGHT. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER TAYLOR SWIFT ALBUM BESIDES REPUTATION?

TAYLOR SWIFT, FEARLESS, SPEAK NOW, RED, 1989

THE HATER APP, WHICH MATCHES PEOPLE BASED ON THEIR DISLIKES, RECENTLY REVEALED THE THINGS THAT ARE MOST HATED IN EACH STATE, AND IF THAT WASN’T FUNNY ENOUGH FOR YOU, THEY ARE NOW DOING THE HONORS FOR FOOD. THE SITE ANALYZED DATA FROM USERS TO DETERMINE THE FOODS WHICH STATES HATE THE MOST. IN OHIO, IS THE MOST HATED FOOD FLAMING HOT CHEETOS, COOKIES WITH RAISINS OR PESTO?

PESTO

TOMORROW, ACTRESS RACHEL BILSON TURNS 36! WHO DID RACHEL PLAY ON THE POPULAR TV SHOW THE O.C? WAS IT SUMMER, AUTUMN OR SKYE?

SUMMER ROBERTS

THE JOKER MAY BE THE NEXT COMIC BOOK CHARACTER TO GET A STANDALONE MOVIE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, VARIETY IS REPORTING “THE HANGOVER” DIRECTOR TODD PHILLIPS IS IN TALKS TO CO-WRITE AND DIRECT THE FILM, WHICH WILL TELL THE ORIGIN STORY OF THE “BATMAN” VILLAIN. THIS ACTOR MOST RECENTLY PLAYED THE JOKER IN “SUICIDE SQUAD”. WHO WAS IT?

JARED LETO