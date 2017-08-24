YES!!! Taylor Swift Confirms New Album “Reputation”

Taylor Swift fans finally have some answers. After posting a third tease on Instagram yesterday, this time of a snake’s head, Taylor finally shared the news everyone’s been waiting for – she has a new album coming out.

The singer posted the cover art for her sixth album, “Reputation,” which is set to drop November 10th. She also shared that the first single from that album will be released tonight.

As for that single, so far there aren’t any confirmed details, although some rumors suggest it will be called “Timeless.” The site Genius.com shared that Taylor recently registered a song called “Timeless,” although they later removed the post. Adding fuel to those rumors is the fact that the website Timeless.com recently went live.

Meanwhile, as you can imagine, fans are ecstatic about the new album news, with many taking to social media to share their excitment, and some suggesting the album could be about her feud with Katy Perry. It is interesting to note that Taylor’s new single is dropping the same day Katy’s video for “Swish Swish” is due to drop.