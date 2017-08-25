Cleveland Scene’s Andrew Zelman Gives Exclusive Scoop On A New Restaurant And MORE!

OPENING DAY SET FOR MARBLE ROOM
WHEN: Opens on September 5th
WHERE: Inside the historic bank lobby of the Garfield Building at E. Sixth and Eucli
WHAT: Menu will have prime steaks and seafood with a raw bar and sushi menu
For more information, click HERE.
JON LOVITZ
WHERE: Hilarities Comedy – Club 2035 East 4th St
WHEN: Now through Saturday
Tickets are $30. For complete details, click HERE.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT CLEVELAND
WHERE: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
WHEN: Tonight
Event is free but seating is limited. For complete details, click HERE.