Cleveland Scene’s Andrew Zelman Gives Exclusive Scoop On A New Restaurant And MORE!

Filed Under: checkin the cleveland scene

OPENING DAY SET FOR MARBLE ROOM

WHEN: Opens on September 5th

WHERE: Inside the historic bank lobby of the Garfield Building at E. Sixth and Eucli

WHAT: Menu will have prime steaks and seafood with a raw bar and sushi menu

For more information, click HERE.

 

JON LOVITZ

WHERE: Hilarities Comedy – Club 2035 East 4th St

WHEN: Now through Saturday

Tickets are $30. For complete details, click HERE.

 

PECHAKUCHA NIGHT CLEVELAND

WHERE: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

WHEN: Tonight

Event is free but seating is limited. For complete details, click HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live