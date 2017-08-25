“Dancing With The Stars” Professionals Announced

We’re still waiting to see which celebrities will compete for the Mirror Ball trophy on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” but now we know which professional dancers will be coaching them.

Mark Ballas, who’s been out of the competition for the past two seasons, is back, along with both Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy and Mrs. Maks, Peta Murgatroyd.

The list of famous competitors will be announced on September 6th and season 25 of “DWTS” will premiere on September 18th. Check out the full list of pro dancers below:

Lindsay Arnold
Mark Ballas
Alan Bersten
Sharna Burgess
Witney Carson
Artem Chigvintsev
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Val Chmerkovskiy
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Emma Slater
Gleb Savchenko

