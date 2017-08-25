Sneak Peek Of Taylor Swift’s Music Video “Look What You Made Me Do”

The wait is over – new music from Taylor Swift is finally here. Late last night the singer dropped the track “Look What You Made Me Do,” with a lyric video to go along with it.

As for what it’s about, it’s easy to read a lot into it, but there’s no doubt the song was influenced by her many feuds, especially with lines like “I don’t like you,” and “I got a list of names and yours is in red underlined, but whether it’s specifically about Katy Perry or KimYe, us anybody’s guess. Creepily, there’s also a spoken part where she say, “the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now…cause she’s dead.”

The track is the first single from Taylor’s much-anticipated new album “Reputation” which drops November 10th.