Sneak Peek Of Taylor Swift’s Music Video “Look What You Made Me Do”

Filed Under: taylor swift

The wait is over – new music from Taylor Swift is finally here. Late last night the singer dropped the track “Look What You Made Me Do,” with a lyric video to go along with it.

As for what it’s about, it’s easy to read a lot into it, but there’s no doubt the song was influenced by her many feuds, especially with lines like “I don’t like you,” and “I got a list of names and yours is in red underlined, but whether it’s specifically about Katy Perry or KimYe, us anybody’s guess. Creepily, there’s also a spoken part where she say, “the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now…cause she’s dead.”

The track is the first single from Taylor’s much-anticipated new album “Reputation” which drops November 10th.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live