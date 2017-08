Which One Of These Is Not A Taylor Swift Fragrance?

1. AUGUST 25TH IS NATIONAL BANANA SPLIT DAY! THIS DECADENT DESSERT HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE THE EARLY 1900S AND IS THE PERFECT TREAT TO ENJOY ON A WARM SUMMER NIGHT. IN A CLASSIC BANANA SPLIT, THERE ARE THREE DIFFERENT FLAVORS OF ICE CREAM. VANILLA, CHOCOLATE AND THIS OTHER FLAVOR. WHAT IS IT?

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

2. THE NBA SEASON MAY BE A LONG WAY OFF, BUT NBA STAR LEBRON JAMES WAS FIRING SOME SERIOUS SHOTS YESTERDAY—AT NBA FANS ON TWITTER. SPECIFICALLY, THE ONES THAT BURN A PLAYER’S JERSEY WHEN THEY LEAVE A TEAM—SOMETHING LEBRON IS FAMILIAR WITH HIMSELF. WHAT IS THE NUMBER ON THE BACK OF LEBRON’S JERSEY?

23

3. THE WAIT IS OVER – NEW MUSIC FROM TAYLOR SWIFT IS FINALLY HERE. LATE LAST NIGHT THE SINGER DROPPED THE TRACK “LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO,” WITH A LYRIC VIDEO TO GO ALONG WITH IT. DID YOU KNOW TAYLOR SWIFT ALSO HAS A LINE OF FRAGRANCES? WHICH ONE OF THESE THREE IS NOT A TAYLOR SWIFT FRAGRANCE? INCREDIBLE THINGS, WONDERSTRUCK OR RED SIN?

RED SIN

4. Lady Gaga is giving fans insight into the past year of her life in a new documentary. The singer announced that, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. Fans will then be able to catch the doc when it debuts on Netflix on September 22nd. THIS WON’T BE HER FIRST TIME ON NETFLIX. SHE STARRED IN “AMERICAN HORROR STORY: HOTEL”, WHICH WAS WHICH SEASON OF AMERICAN HORROR STORY? 5? 6? OR 7?

SEASON 5

5. THE PRO DANCERS HAVE BEEN REVEALED FOR SEASON 25 OF DANCING WITH THE STARS. THE BIG NEWS? MARK BALLAS IS BACK! WHICH PRO WON LAST SEASON, WHEN SHE WAS PARTNERED WITH RASHAD JENNINGS?

EMMA SLATER