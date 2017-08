Can YOU Answer Question 5 Correctly?

1. LADY GAGA BROUGHT HER “JOANNE WORLD TOUR” TO CHICAGO THIS PAST WEEKEND AND MADE HISTORY IN THE PROCESS. THE SINGER HEADLINED WRIGLEY FIELD FRIDAY, MAKING HER THE FIRST EVER FEMALE ARTIST TO HEADLINE THE HOME OF THE CHICAGO CUBS. WHEN LADY GAGA CAME TO CLEVELAND, WHICH VENUE DID SHE PLAY AT?

Q ARENA

2. NICK JONAS IS APPARENTLY A LITTLE TOUCHY ABOUT HIS HEIGHT. WHEN A FAN MADE A JOKE ABOUT THE SINGER’S SMALL STATURE ON SOCIAL MEDIA, JONAS COULDN’T HELP BUT CALL HIM OUT ON IT. HE SAID “YOU NEED SOME MANNERS ‘BRUH’. BESIDES JOE AND NICK, CAN YOU NAME THE THIRD BROTHER THAT MADE UP THE JONAS BROTHERS?

KEVIN

3. IF YOU WATCHED THE OPENING OF THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS YOU MAY HAVE CAUGHT JACK ANTONOFF CASUALLY EATING A BANANA DURING KATY PERRY’S OPENING MONOLOGUE, AND THE ODD CLIP DIDN’T GO UNNOTICED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. JACK IS BEST KNOWN FOR BEING THE LEAD GUITARIST OF THIS INDIE ROCK BAND. NEON TREES, FUN OR AMERICAN AUTHORS?

FUN

4. Happy 48th birthday to Jack Black. In Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, Kung Fu Panda 3…which character does he voice?

Po

5. It was a snooze fest at the box office this weekend. With no big movies hitting theaters, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” took the top spot in its second week out. I would guess that it’s due to Ryan Reynolds starring in the movie. What is his character’s name in the movie?

Michael Bryce