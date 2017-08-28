LIST! Stuff That Always Goes On Sale In September

With all that back-to-school shopping, your budget takes a big hit this time of year. So you’ll be glad to know you can catch a deal on these things during the month of September.

Flatscreen TVs – November is the best time to save big on a TV, but as early as September you start seeing stores clearing space for the new models. Now you can find deals on small sizes for dorm rooms, like the 32-inch, or huge ones, like the 55-inch – bigger is better for baseball playoffs.

A new car – New models are also coming to car dealerships, so that gives you the upper hand for negotiating the best deal.

Swing sets – Now that summer is winding down, you can get discounts as much as 30% off on outdoor play equipment.

An iPhone 7 – Apple typically reveals their new iPhone in September, so if you don't mind having one that isn't the latest model, you can save as much as 30 to 40% off last year's still sleek iPhone 7.

Broadway tickets – If you're planning a trip to New York City, this is your chance to score cheaper-than-usual seats to a popular Broadway show. You might not find a deal on Hamilton tickets, but tourism does drop at the end of the summer so theaters are working to fill seats this time of year.