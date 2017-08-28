My Husband Told Me A Chicken Flew Into Our Shed. It’s NOT A Chicken…

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

I was doing some shopping on Saturday and when I got home my husband excitedly told me “I waited for you to get home! A chicken flew into our shed!” I said, “A chicken?!” and he said “Well, it could be a chicken, maybe a pigeon, but I don’t think so, it’s brown and looks like it may be a special kind of bird”

Here it is:

img 19141 My Husband Told Me A Chicken Flew Into Our Shed. Its NOT A Chicken... img 19121 My Husband Told Me A Chicken Flew Into Our Shed. Its NOT A Chicken...

This is a photo of the PIGEON after I caught it.  It seemed as though it was having a difficult time flying ‘distance’ it would fly and land a few feet away, walked around the floor of the shed and then hopped up into the rafters. I climbed a ladder and got it down then I put it in a cage w/hay, a huge sunflower, water and oat cereal (which I read they like to eat). I took it to my brother’s house and after a couple of hours we opened the crate and it flew away 🙂 I hope it found its way home.

img 1913 My Husband Told Me A Chicken Flew Into Our Shed. Its NOT A Chicken...

Photo by Des/CBS Radio

