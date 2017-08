Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am and 4:20 pm for your chance to see the stars with Star 102’s Ticket Tag!

Be the 22nd caller and know the first name and city of the previous winner and you’ll win tickets to HGTV’s The Scott Brothers House Party starring Jonathan and Drew Scott Monday, September 11th at Playhouse Square. Tickets are on sale now at playhousesquare.org.

Good luck, and tag, you’re it!