Taylor Swift Kills Off Her Former Selves In Look What You Made Me Do Video

Her former Shake It Off, You Belong With Me, Fearless and Red selves all made an appearance in the new video.

Taylor Swift debuted the video last night during the MTV Video Music Awards and it’s pretty apparent she’s saying goodbye to the past.

The video opens in a graveyard, with a gravestone that reads “here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation.” She then pops out of the ground as a zombie, with the rest of the clip having her take on roles like bank robber, biker, snake charmer and more.

Taylor also seems to take a dig at her enemy Katy Perry in the clip, at one point wearing a cat mask similar to one in Katy’s “Dark Horse” video, as well as a tiger sweatshirt, a reference to a line in Katy’s song, “Roar.” And in a segment where she crashes a car she even looks a bit like Katy.

The clip ends with past Taylor personas in a line as they bash each other with criticisms often used to describe Taylor by the public and the press.

