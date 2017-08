Fergie’s Been A Success Solo, But Has Also Been A Major Success With This Group Starring Will.I.Am

1. FERGIE IS FINALLY READY TO RELEASE HER LONG AWAITED NEW SOLO RECORD, “DOUBLE DOUCHESS” WHICH WILL DROP ON SEPTEMBER 22ND. IT WILL BE HER FIRST SOLO ALBUM SINCE 2006. SHE’S BEEN A SUCCESS SOLO, BUT HAS ALSO BEEN A MAJOR SUCCESS WITH THIS GROUP STARRING WILL.I.AM.

BLACK EYED PEAS

2. SHAWN MENDES’ LATEST SINGLE, “THERE’S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK,” TOPS THE “BILLBOARD” ADULT POP SONGS CHART THIS WEEK, HIS THIRD NUMBER ONE ON THE CHART. TRUE OR FALSE, THIS MAKES THE 19-YEAR-OLD THE ONLY ARTIST UNDER THE AGE OF 20 TO HAVE THREE NUMBER ONES ON THAT CHART?

TRUE

3. ONE PLACE THE VMAS DID DO WELL WAS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, WITH THE SHOW GENERATING 21.4 MILLION TWEETS SUNDAY NIGHT. WHAT’S MORE, THE VMAS WERE THE TOP TRENDING TOPIC GLOBALLY ON TWITTER FOR 13 HOURS, WHICH WAS ACTUALLY MORE THAN THIS HBO SHOW SEASON FINALE HAPPENING AT THE SAME TIME. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE SHOW?

“GAME OF THRONES”

4. NEW RESEARCH BY 24/7 WALL ST., REVEALS THE COMPANIES WITH THE BEST AND WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE. FOR AN EIGHTH YEAR IN A ROW, AMAZON TOPS THE HALL OF FAME LIST FOR BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE, FOLLOWED BY APPLE. WHICH COMPANY CAME IN THIRD PLACE? FEDEX, YOUTUBE OR COSTCO?

COSTCO (YOUTUBE 5TH, FEDEX 6TH)

5. NICK LACHEY, AND HIS WIFE VANESSA, WILL BE COMPETING AGAINST EACH OTHER ON SEASON 25 OF DANCING WITH THE STARS. NICK’S BROTHER, DREW, WON SEASON 2 OF DANCING WITH THE STARS. WHICH NFL PLAYER WAS RUNNER UP IN THAT PARTICULAR SEASON?

JERRY RICE