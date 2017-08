Cameron Diaz Voices THIS Character In The Shrek Movie Series…Who Is It?

1. HAPPY 45TH BIRTHDAY TO CAMERON DIAZ! SHE VOICES WHICH CHARACTER IN THE SHREK MOVIE SERIES.

PRINCESS FIONA

2. MILEY CYRUS AND HER ENTIRE FAMILY STAR IN THE LATEST EDITION OF APPLE MUSIC’S “CARPOOL KARAOKE” SERIES. IN A PREVIEW FOR THE EPISODE, WHICH IS STREAMING NOW, THE CLAN TAKES ON DAD BILLY RAY CYRUS’ BIGGEST HIT. MILEY CYRUS’ SIBLINGS ARE IN THE CAR, CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THEM?

BRANDI, TRACE, BRAISON AND NOAH (CHRISTOPHER CODY CYRUS IS ANOTHER BUT WASN’T IN THE CAR WITH THEM)

3. THE WARM WEATHER DID NOTHING TO HELP THE MOVIE INDUSTRY. THIS YEAR’S SUMMER BOX OFFICE, MIGHT BE THE FIRST YEAR IN OVER A DECADE WHERE SALES DON’T PAST THE $4-BILLION MARK. IN FACT, THE BOX OFFICE IS ON TRACK TO RAKE IN $3.78-BILLION, THE LOWEST AMOUNT SINCE THIS YEAR. WAS IT 2004, 2006 OR 2008?

2006

4. DID YOU HEAR THE NEW MAROON 5 SONG WE PLAYED EARLIER IN THE SHOW? IT’S ENTITLED “WHAT LOVERS DO” AND IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, WE WILL PLAY IT AGAIN RIGHT AFTER TRUMP TOOHEY. THEY’VE WON 3 GRAMMYS, BUT NONE SINCE 2008 FOR THIS SONG: MAKES ME WONDER? MISERY? OR THIS LOVE?

MAKES ME WONDER – BEST POP PERFORMANCE

5. DAVID BOWIE’S LEGACY IS OFFICIALLY CEMENTED IN THE STREAMING WORLD. BOWIE’S MUSIC HAS BEEN LISTENED TO OVER 1-BILLION TIMES ON SPOTIFY. “HEROES” IS THE MOST POPULAR SONG ON THE STREAMING PLATFORM, FOLLOWED BY “LET’S DANCE”. WHICH SONG CAME IN THIRD? SPACE ODDITY, ZIGGY STARDUST OR STARMAN?

SPACE ODDITY (ZIGGY IN 9TH, STARMAN IN 5TH)