The Cleveland Indians are stepping up to the plate to help families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Beaumont, TX native @JayBruce87 is matching up to $100K in donations to CIC to help Harvey recovery! — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 29, 2017

They’re supporting outfielder Jay Bruce’s efforts to help his storm-ravaged Texas hometown by delivering all donations to Cleveland Indians Charities to storm relief. Bruce will match the total donations received through September Tenth, up to 100-thousand-dollars.