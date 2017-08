Construction is officially underway on new homes and stores at North Coast Harbor!

Cleveland city officials and a developer broke ground yesterday on the Harbor Verandas project.

NEW PICS: This is what Harbor Verandas will look like in North Coast Harbor. Developer says it will be ready by July '18. | @WKYC pic.twitter.com/25AdQojaMO — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) August 29, 2017

Plans call for 16 apartments with ground floor parking and retail space. The 12-million-dollar project will have its first tenants next summer.