Can You Answer More Than ONE Question Correctly?

1. WHAT?! CHICK FIL A IS GIVING AWAY FREE BREAKFAST?! YUP. STARTING TODAY, THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH, DOWNLOAD THEIR APP: THEN EITHER PLACE AN ORDER, OR SCAN YOUR “MY CARD QR CODE”, YOU CAN CHOOSE FROM A CHICK FIL A CHICKEN BISCUIT, EGG WHITE GRILL OR A HASH BROWN SCRAMBLE BOWL. WHICH DAY OF THE WEEK IS CHICK FIL A CLOSED? IT ALSO HAPPENS TO BE THE DAY OF THE WEEK I ALWAYS WANT CHICK FIL A.

SUNDAY

2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO RICHARD GERE. HOW OLD IS GOOD OLD RICHARD? 66? 68 OR 70?

68

3. WHILE WE ALL ASSOCIATE PRINCE WITH THE COLOR PURPLE, BELIEVE IT OR NOT, THAT REALLY WASN’T HIS FAVORITE COLOR. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, PRINCE’S SISTER RECENTLY REVEALED THAT PRINCE ACTUALLY FAVORED A MUCH DIFFERENT COLOR. SHE REVEALED THAT THIS IS HIS FAVORITE COLOR…WHAT IS IT? BLUE, ORANGE OR RED?

ORANGE

4. WHILE “DESPACITO,” FEATURING JUSTIN BEIBER, HAS DOMINATED THE CHARTS ALL SUMMER, NOT EVERYONE SEEMS TO THINK IT DESERVES THE TITLE OF SONG OF THE SUMMER.” INSTEAD, TWITTER DATA HAS DETERMINED THAT FIFTH HARMONY’S “DOWN,” DESERVES THE TITLE. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE CURRENT MEMBERS IN FIFTH HARMONY? (FIRST NAMES ARE OKAY!)

ALLY BROOKE, NORMANI KORDEI, DINAH JANE, LAUREN JAUREGUI

5. AMAZON PRIME NOW WILL DELIVER WINE TO YOU WITHIN ONE HOUR OF YOUR ORDERING IT. THE SERVICE IS AVAILABLE IN 12 CITIES AND NO, CLEVELAND IS NOT ONE OF THEM… YET. WHAT YEAR DID AMAZON ANNOUNCE THE CREATION OF AMAZON PRIME? 2005, 2006 OR 2007?

2005