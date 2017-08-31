Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Breakfast

Filed Under: Chick-Fil-A
(Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GettyImages)

Chick-fil-A is offering customers free breakfast starting today and all you have to do is download the Chick-fil-A One app and place a mobile order or scan the “My Card QR code via the app. Then just choose from a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, or the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl for your freebie breakfast.

Another perk of being a “One” app user is that you can skip the line when you go in to pick up your order, so it saves you time and money. The offer is good during breakfast hours from now through September 30th, so don’t miss out.

Check out all the rules here.

