Donate To Local Houston Charities To Help Aid Storm Relief Funds

Star 102 and CBS Radio Cleveland Cares about the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

PHOTOS: CBS Radio Houston Helping With Hurricane Harvey

We asked our sister station in Houston how Cleveland can help Houston.

Check out this updated list of local Houston charities you can donate to that will make a direct impact on the city and surrounding areas affected by the storm, Hurricane Harvey.

JJ Watt‘s Houston Flood Relief Fund

Click here to donate.

At the time of this posting, the Houston Texans defensive end has raised over $14 million, and the money will go directly to the people who have lost their homes and need immediate help in Houston.

Again – click here to donate.

Click here to donate.

The local SPCA is helping pets and animals find safe shelter. According to their site, “your donation will help rescue and care for thousands of animals left homeless in Hurricane Harvey’s wake and support our lifesaving mission. ”

Again – donate to the Houston SPCA here.

Click here to donate.

BakerRipley rebuilds communities in and around Houston, Texas.

BakerRipley has an important role in disasters. After the flood waters from Harvey recede, they are responsible for assistance with long term recovery. Working in collaboration with other agencies, they pick up after the initial emergency responders and work on helping people restart their lives. Learn more about how we help with long-term disaster relief.

Donate directly to the storm recovery fund by selecting “Long-Term Disaster Relief” here.