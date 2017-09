Chincoteague is a town on the island of the same name, in Virginia’s Eastern Shore region. It’s a gateway to Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, on Assateague Island, which has beaches and wild Chincoteague ponies. The breed is showcased at the Chincoteague Pony Centre. Oyster-industry artifacts and model boats are displayed at the Museum of Chincoteague Island. Veteran’s Memorial Park has a pier and water views.