More “Dancing With The Stars” Cast Rumors

The first celeb competitor on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” is “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott. Now, Us Weekly is announcing a few more famous faces who will reportedly take a turn in the ballroom.

Former NBA star Derek Fisher and actor-singer Jordan Fisher, who are not related, have both reportedly signed on for season 25. Violinist Lindsey Stirling, former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen and actor Frankie Muniz are all also reportedly on board.

The official list of celeb competitors will be announced on September 6th. “Dancing With the Stars” returns on September 18th.