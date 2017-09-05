Check It Out: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

In honor of what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 71st birthday, Entertainment Weekly gave fans a first-look at the forthcoming Bohemian Rhapsody film with Rami Malek starring as the Queen front-man.

The film, not set to debut until Christmas 2018, will pick up during Mercury’s life when he began to work with Brian May and Roger Taylor and will run through 1985, six years prior to his unfortunate passing.

Though fans were all voting for Sacha Baron Cohen to play the rock star, Malek is undoubtedly surprising everyone with the striking resemblance. Check it out below!

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly as he recalled the first time he was put into costume, “it’s a very affirming moment.”

Learn more from EW.

What do you think? Are you excited to watch?