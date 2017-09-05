Deals And Discounts To Help You Enjoy National Cheese Pizza Day!

Today you might be dragging to get motivated after a long weekend, but here’s some great news to brighten up your day: It’s National Cheese Pizza Day! So here are some deals and discounts to help you celebrate today.

Domino’s: They’re offering three promotions today: large three-topping carryout pizzas for $7.99 each, medium two-topping handmade pan pizzas for $8.99 each, and select menu items are $5.99 each when you choose two or more. You can find locations here.

Little Caesars: This isn’t just a National Cheese Pizza Day special, but you can get $5 cheese HOT-N-READY pies all the time at participating locations.

Papa John’s: Use Promo Code “VELOTIM” to save 20% on every online order . Also, spend $15 or more in your online order with the promo code GAMEDAY, earn a free pizza. Offer good now through September 10 for Papa Rewards members and the freebie must be redeemed by September 24. Check out details here.

Pizza Hut: Use coupon code SAYCHEESE to get large cheese pizzas for $5 today. And join their new loyalty program Hut Rewards to earn free pizza and score savings.