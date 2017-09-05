Play Ticket Tag For Your Chance To Win Taste of Legacy Village Tickets & $50 Gift Card

Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am and 4:20 pm for your chance to see the stars with Star 102’s Ticket Tag!

Be the 22nd caller and know the first name and city of the previous winner and you’ll win tickets to the 14th Annual Taste of Legacy Village Sunday, September 10th and a $50 gift card. Come out and sample menu items from Legacy Village’s fabulous eateries plus enjoy live music, wine tastings, tons of fun in the Kids Zone and of course, great food & shopping!

For more details visit www.legacy-village.com.

Good luck, and tag, you’re it!

