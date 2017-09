Taylor Swift gave fans another taste of her new album “Reputation.” After first teasing the song “Ready For It” during the Alabama-Florida State football game Saturday, she dropped the angst-filled track, which is actually the opening song on the record.

The song has Taylor rapping, yes rapping, about an undisclosed ex, with lines like “Knew he was a killer / First time that I saw him / Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted.”

Taylor’s “Reputation” is set to drop November 10th.