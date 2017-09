THIS Is The Most Popular Pizza Chain

1. IT’S OFFICIAL, KATE MIDDLETON IS PREGNANT! SHE IS MARRIED TO WHICH PRINCE? PRINCE HARRY? PRINCE WILLIAM? OR PRINCE TIMOTHY?

PRINCE WILLIAM

2. TODAY IS NATIONAL CHEESE PIZZA DAY! THE MOST POPULAR PIZZA CHAIN IS PIZZA HUT FOLLOWED BY DOMINO’S. ANY IDEA WHICH CHAIN CAME IN 3RD PLACE? LITTLE CAESARS, CICI’S PIZZA OR PAPA JOHN’S?

PAPA JOHN’S (LITTLE CAESARS IN 4TH, CICI’S IN 8TH)

3. OSCAR WINNING “LA LA LAND” DIRECTOR IS WORKING ON A NEW NETFLIX SHOW, “THE EDDY.” THE EIGHT-EPISODE MUSICAL SERIES TAKES PLACE IN PARIS, CENTERING ON “A CLUB, ITS OWNER, THE HOUSE BAND, AND THE CHAOTIC CITY THAT SURROUNDS THEM.” THE FILM LA LA LAND FEATURED RYAN GOSLING AND THIS ACTRESS WHO PLAYED MIA IN THE FILM.

EMMA STONE

4. ZAYN MALIK HAS SHOCKED FANS BY SHAVING HIS HEAD. THE FORMER ONE DIRECTION SINGER’S BALD LOOK WAS REVEALED IN AN INSTAGRAM PICTURE POSTED BY HIS MOTHER AND FANS ARE NOT HAPPY. ONE DIRECTION FORMED IN 2010 ON THIS BRITISH TELEVISED SINGING COMPETITION SHOW. WHAT WAS IT?

THE X FACTOR

5. HAPPY 66TH BIRTHDAY TO MICHAEL KEATON. THE ACTOR HAS BEEN IN SO MANY MOVIES THAT YOU KNOW AND LOVE, BUT DOES HE HAVE AN OSCAR WIN?

NOPE – NOMINATED FOR BIRDMAN IN 2014, BUT LOST TO EDDIE REDMAYNE (STEPHEN HAWKING IN “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING”)