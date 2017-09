Kelly Clarkson Was The Winner Of Season 1 Of This Singing Competition TV Show

1. KELLY CLARKSON CONTINUES TO TEASE BRAND NEW MUSIC. WE KNOW THAT IT’LL BE RELEASED TOMORROW, AND NOW WE KNOW THE TITLE IS “LOVE SO SOFT”. KELLY CLARKSON WAS THE WINNER OF SEASON 1 OF THIS AMERICAN SINGING COMPETITION TELEVISION SHOW.

AMERICAN IDOL

2. BEYONCE AND JUSTIN BIEBER ARE JUST A COUPLE OF THE BIG NAMES SET TO APPEAR ON “HAND IN HAND: A BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE HARVEY,” A TELETHON AIRING LIVE ON SEPTEMBER 12TH AT 8PM. OTHER MUSICIANS EXPECTED TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE ON THE TELETHON, AS WELL AS CELEBS LIKE GEORGE CLOONEY, OPRAH WINFREY AND REESE WITHERSPOON. FROM OLDEST TO YOUNGEST, CAN YOU RANK GEORGE CLOONEY, OPRAH WINFREY AND REESE WITHERSPOON IN ORDER?

OPRAH WINFREY – 63

GEORGE CLOONEY – 56

REESE WITHERSPOON – 41

3. IT LOOKS LIKE EVEN CELEBRITIES HAVE TROUBLE GETTING THEIR PACKAGES FROM FED-EX. ALTHOUGH SHE DIDN’T GO INTO DETAILS, MADONNA SHARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT SHE WAS A BIT FRUSTRATED WITH HER EXPERIENCE TRYING TO GET A PACKAGE FROM FED-EX. “WHEN YOU’VE BEEN ARGUING WITH FED-EX ALL WEEK THAT YOU REALLY ARE MADONNA AND THEY STILL WON’T RELEASE YOUR PACKAGE”. IN THE FED EX LOGO, THERE IS A HIDDEN SYMBOL…WHAT IS IT?

ARROW

4. TURNS OUT CAREY MULLIGAN ISN’T A FAN OF THE 2013 MOVIE ADAPTION OF “THE GREAT GATSBY,” DESPITE BEING IN IT. IN FACT, MULLIGAN’S PROBLEM WITH THE FILM SEEMS TO BE HER OWN ROLE AS THIS GREAT GATSBY CHARACTER.

DAISY BUCHANAN

5. WE’VE GOT ANOTHER NAME FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS. TERRELL OWENS, FORNER NFL WIDE RECEIVER, WILL BE PAIRED WITH CHERYL BURKE. SHE’S A TWO TIME WINNER. CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF HER CELEBRITY PARTNERS, WHEN WON A MIRRORBALL TROPHY?

DREW LACHEY (SEASON 2)