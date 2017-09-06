Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Donuts Are Coming For One Day Only

You’ve probably noticed pumpkin taking over everything from coffee to Kit-Kats this time of year, and that list of pumpkin-flavored treats keeps getting bigger. But while we might be getting tired of some of the seasonal snacks, one company has found a way to keep our attention focused. Krispy Kreme is selling their Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut for one day only.

So get ready, this Friday, September 8, is the day. And if you miss it, you’re out of luck for this fall-flavored goodie, which was first released last October 26 for National Pumpkin Day. That was a one-day only deal as well and it was the first time the chain’s Original Glazed recipe had been changed. Krispy Kreme did it again this year for their eclipse-themed Chocolate Glazed doughnut.

But the folks at Krispy Kreme don’t want you pumpkin lovers to be let down for the rest of the fall, so they also have a Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut that’s available all season at most store locations. And they have Pumpkin Spice Lattes there too!