Match The Stars – Bonus Edition presented by Root Candles

STARTING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $50 gift card to Root Candles in Medina, American Made since 1869 and Matchbox Twenty tickets!

Be the first to unveil a Bonus Star on the board and win tickets to Cedar Point’s Halloweekends!

2 Bonus Stars remain!

Possible matches include:

Pie

Apple

Rainboots

Mushroom

Grapes

Umbrella

Tree

Corn

Pumpkin

Leaf

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*