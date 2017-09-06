Match The Stars – Bonus Edition presented by Root Candles

STARTING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $50 gift card to Root Candles in Medina, American Made since 1869 and Matchbox Twenty tickets!

Be the first to unveil a Bonus Star on the board and win tickets to Cedar Point’s Halloweekends!

2 Bonus Stars remain!

Possible matches include:

  • Pie
  • Apple
  • Rainboots
  • Mushroom
  • Grapes
  • Umbrella
  • Tree
  • Corn
  • Pumpkin
  • Leaf

star102 matchthestars sep 2017 550x712 Match The Stars Bonus Edition presented by Root Candles

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Enter The Miracles For Munchkins Contest
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live