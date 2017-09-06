Shawn Mendes Shares ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ Live Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Shawn Mendes has released a live performance video of his smash hit single, “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.”

This weekend (Sept. 8), Mendes will star in the season premiere of MTV’s reboot of the popular Unplugged series. The show was filmed at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles.

Mendes’ Illuminate World Tour has earned $32 million to date (via Billboard). The singer is set to kick off a final run of international dates for the year with a performance at Rock in Rio on Sept. 16.

Check out Mendes’ live video below.