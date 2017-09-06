Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Promotion is Back!

So, your kid has outgrown their child seat.  He or she weighs 80 pounds and you have them strapped into their new born seat because you’re too cheap to buy a new one.  The fact that they’re turning blue has started to weigh on you and to relieve the guilt, you have decided to buy a new one.  Now is the PERFECT TIME!

From September 10 to 23 you can drop off your used seat at most Target stores and you’ll get a coupon for 20% off a new one.  The coupon is good through October 7

The program is part of a partnership between Target and Terracycle , which tries to find solutions for hard-to-recycle stuff.

I know we’re ready to put our son Carter in a booster.  Looks like I’ll be headed to Target…Wait, I’m there like 4 times a week anyways

 

