Do You Know The Answer To THIS Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Question?

1. KIM KARDASHIAN, AND KANYE WEST, ARE HAVING ANOTHER BABY AND THEY’RE DUE IN JANUARY. THE COUPLE HAS HIRED A SURROGATE TO CARRY BABY NUMBER THREE FOR A REPORTEDLY $45,000. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE FIRST NAME OF EITHER OR THEIR FIRST TWO CHILDREN? SAINT WEST. NORTH WEST

2. THE TRAILER FOR MARIAH CAREY’S ANIMATED HOLIDAY FILM “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS” IS HERE. THE FILM FOLLOWS A YOUNG MARIAH AS SHE CHASES HER DREAM TO GET A PUPPY FOR THE HOLIDAYS. TRUE OR FALSE, WITH CAREY’S RELEASE OF “TOUCH MY BODY” IN 2008, CAREY GAINED HER 18TH NUMBER-ONE SINGLE IN THE UNITED STATES, MORE THAN ANY OTHER SOLO ARTIST.

TRUE

3. THE COCA-COLA COMPANY IS NOW RUNNING THEIR “SWEETENER CHALLENGE” CONTEST. THEY’RE SEARCHING FOR “A NATURAL, SAFE, REDUCED, LOW- OR NO-CALORIE COMPOUND THAT CREATES THE TASTE SENSATION OF SUGAR WHEN USED IN BEVERAGES AND FOODS.” AND IF SOMEONE COMES UP WITH THIS SUGAR ALTERNATIVE, THAT WINNER WILL GET A MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE SOFT DRINK GIANT IN OCTOBER 2018. WHICH ONE OF THESE CELEBRITIES DID NOT ENDORSE COCA COLA AT ONE POINT IN THEIR CAREER? JENNIFER LOPEZ, BILL GATES OR TAYLOR SWIFT?

ALL DO!

4. NEW MUSIC FROM KELLY CLARKSON DROPPED TODAY ENTITLED “LOVE SO SOFT”…CHECK IT OUT. KELLY CLARKSON SIGNED A BOOK DEAL WITH HARPERCOLLINS, AND RELEASED HER FIRST BOOK ALMOST EXACTLY A YEAR AGO TODAY. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE CHILDREN’S BOOK?

RIVER ROSE AND THE MAGICAL LULLABY

5. MICHAEL JACKSON’S WEBSITE TEASED “SCREAM” EARLIER THIS WEEK. IT TURNS OUT IT’S A NEW ALBUM, ALTHOUGH IT DOESN’T FEATURE ANY NEW SONGS. “MICHAEL JACKSON SCREAM,” DROPPING DIGITALLY AND ON CD SEPTEMBER 29TH AND ON GLOW-IN-THE-DARK VINYL ON OCTOBER 27TH, WILL FEATURE 13 OF JACKSON’S “ALL-TIME MOST ELECTRIFYING AND DANCEABLE TRACKS.” MICHAEL JACKSON PERFORMED AT THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW…DO YOU KNOW

WHICH SUPER BOWL IT WAS? HERE’S A HINT: IT WAS THE BUFFALO BILLS VS THE DALLAS COWBOYS.

XXVII (27) OR EVEN IF THEY WANT TO SAY THE YEAR IT WAS JANUARY 31, 1993