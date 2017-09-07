Queso Is Coming To Chipotle Next Week

Filed Under: chipotle
Good news, Chipotle fans: that queso you’ve been waiting for is finally coming to your favorite burrito chain. The company has announced they’ll be adding queso to the menu at all stores as of September 12.

After testing the cheese dip out in select stores, it’s a hit and they’re bringing it to everyone. Prices will vary depending on whether you’re adding it to an entree (about $1.25) or getting a large side order (around $5.25).

And the best part is, it’s made with the same high-quality ingredients we expect from Chipotle. “Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” CEO Steve Ells says in a press release.

Their queso has 23 ingredients, including the base of aged cheddar and milk, instead of the faux cheese a lot of restaurants use. So get your chips ready, Chipotle’s queso hits stores on Tuesday.

