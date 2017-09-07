REVEALED! Walmart Names The Top Toys For The Holiday Season

Walmart has just come out with their list of the top 25 toys for the holiday season.

Last season Hatchimals were the toy every kid had to have under the tree and that won’t change this year, although a new version is said to be on the way, but details won’t be released until next month. Toys based on TV and film characters, like “Cars 3” Ultimate Florida Speedway and “Paw Patrol” My Size Lookout Tower, will also be must-have items, as will “Star Wars” products.

Meanwhile another hot product is a make-your-own child-friendly nail polish called Num Noms Nail Polish Maker, while Barbie, of course, makes the list, this time with the Barbie Dreamhorse and doll.

TOP TOYS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Hatchimals Surprise (details to be released on October 6th)

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

RECOIL Starter Set

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

