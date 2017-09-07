REVEALED! Walmart Names The Top Toys For The Holiday Season

Walmart has just come out with their list of the top 25 toys for the holiday season.
Last season Hatchimals were the toy every kid had to have under the tree and that won’t change this year, although a new version is said to be on the way, but details won’t be released until next month. Toys based on TV and film characters, like “Cars 3” Ultimate Florida Speedway and “Paw Patrol” My Size Lookout Tower, will also be must-have items, as will “Star Wars” products.
Meanwhile another hot product is a make-your-own child-friendly nail polish called Num Noms Nail Polish Maker, while Barbie, of course, makes the list, this time with the Barbie Dreamhorse and doll.
TOP TOYS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON
- Hatchimals Surprise (details to be released on October 6th)
- littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
- FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
- Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
- L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
- Soggy Doggy Board Game
- Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
- Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
- RECOIL Starter Set
- Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck
- Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
